Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Legal arguments delay evidence before jury at conspiracy to commit murder trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2024 6:15 pm
1 min read
A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators block the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Two men are on trial in Lethbridge, Alta., charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the Coutts blockade. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

What was supposed to be a full day of evidence at the trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade two years ago turned into a day of legal arguments without the jury present.

Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert are on trial charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the protest in early 2022.

They were arrested after RCMP found a cache of guns, body armour and ammunition in trailers.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

RCMP Sgt. Greg Tulloch, who acted as a liaison with the protesters, was scheduled to complete his testimony Friday, but instead, the court spent the day discussing matters that are under a publication ban.

Media are not allowed to report anything that occurs when the jury is not in the courtroom.

Trending Now

The blockade paralyzed traffic at the busy Canada-United States border crossing for two weeks amid broader protests at what some perceived as unfair and unnecessary government restrictions and vaccine mandates in the fight against COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

In his opening statements, a Crown prosecutor told the five-man, nine-woman jury that the two men conspired to kill police officers and were planning for what they believed was an inevitable and violent event.

The trial is scheduled to resume Monday.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices