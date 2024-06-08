Salmon Arm getting ready for 55-plus B.C. Games later this summer

The City of Salmon Arm is almost ready for the 55-plus B.C. Games later this summer.
The Games will take place Sept. 10-14 throughout the city, and will feature 24 sports and activities.
Athletes must be 55 years or older and approximately 3,000 are expected to participate.
“There’s going to be people pouring in from all over the province, healthy activity, economic spinoff,” said the city’s mayor, Alan Harrison. “Huge for our community.”
Below are some of the sports
- Archery
- Badminton
- Basketball (3 on 3)
- Bowling (5-pin)
- Carpet bowling
- Cribbage
- Cycling
- Duathlon
- Darts
- Dragon boat racing
- Equestrian
- Golf
- Mountain bike racing
- Pickleball
- Slopitch
- Soccer
- Swimming
- Table tennis
- Tennis
- Triathlon
City councillor Debbie Cannon says she got the ball rolling on Salmon Arm’s bid to host the games.
In December, the B.C. Senior Games Society announced Salmon Arm as the host city for 2024. In 2023, Abbotsford hosted the Games.
“Well, it’s something I’ve always wanted to host — something big like this,” said Cannon.
“What I didn’t realize is the 55-plus senior games are bigger than the youth games, winter or summer.”
The Games won’t just be a boon for Salmon Arm, but the entire region.
In fact, accommodations in neighbouring communities are already filling up.
“Every venue is going to have something happening,” said Harrison.
Salmon Arm resident Muriel Hurlbert has participated in the Games for a long time and hopes to participate in this year’s event as well.
“I’ve been going for 18 years and would like to go until I get 100 medals,” Hurlbert said. “I have to go two or three more years.”
Torchbearer Ralph Owens is also looking forward to his son from Victoria participating in the Games — but not in his sport of table tennis.
“I can beat him all the time,” said Owens.
Registration is still open and volunteers are needed.
For more information, visit the 55-plus B.C. Games website.
