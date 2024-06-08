Menu

Crime

RCMP make arrest in drug trafficking investigation on Manitoba First Nation

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted June 8, 2024 10:45 am
1 min read
Nelson House RCMP say they arrested and charged two young men during an investigation on drug trafficking on June 5, 2024.
Nelson House RCMP say they arrested and charged two young men during an investigation on drug trafficking on June 5, 2024. Courtesy Nelson House RCMP
Two people are facing drug-related charges following an investigation by police at a Manitoba First Nation.

Nelson House RCMP said they conducted a search warrant at a residence in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation on June 5. There, they said they seized approximately 50 grams of crack cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia and $2,800 in cash.

Poilce said two male youths were arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. They were released on conditions.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

