RCMP make arrest in drug trafficking investigation on Manitoba First Nation

Two people are facing drug-related charges following an investigation by police at a Manitoba First Nation.

Nelson House RCMP said they conducted a search warrant at a residence in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation on June 5. There, they said they seized approximately 50 grams of crack cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia and $2,800 in cash.

Poilce said two male youths were arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. They were released on conditions.