Feedback sought in Penticton for ‘El Rancho’ development

Send this page to someone via email

The future of a large piece of property in Penticton is up for debate again amid B.C.’s new short-term rental rules.

Three years ago, city council supported changing the official community plan designation for multiple properties along Westminster Avenue West — collectively known as the El Rancho property — to urban residential.

Now, the applicant is proposing to amend the designation back to tourist commercial.

2:25 Penticton to host 50th BC Summer Games

“The property has been in front of council several times over the past few years, but the proposal today remains similar to what was approved by council in 2022,” said Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services.

Story continues below advertisement

“Due to recent changes in provincial legislation, the applicant is proposing to revert the future land use designation from urban residential back to tourist commercial but will still allow for some long-term residency.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The property is located across from the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, and the South Okanagan Events Centre, and the city is inviting public feedback.

The proposal is for a mix-used development featuring 300-plus units that would offer a combination of short- and long-term residencies.

“The overall concept for the redevelopment of the site hasn’t changed,” said Laven.

“But with the changes with the short-term rental rules that the province brought in last year, the property owner and the redeveloper have looked at a different model on how to deliver that.”

More information about the amendment is available online.