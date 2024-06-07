Summerland honours 80th anniversary of D-Day

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal Canadian Legion branch in Summerland marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day by holding a ceremony on Thursday.

The event honoured those who participated in the Normandy landings in France on June 6, 1944.

The landings were the beginning of liberating Nazi-occupied Europe and are described as the largest seaborne invasion in history.

“We remember the people who gave their lives and the huge sacrifices that they made,” said John Dorn, past president of the Legion branch in Summerland.

“And we will never, ever let it happen again.”

2:39 D-Day: France’s eternal gratitude for Canada’s D-Day sacrifice

At the ceremony, the Canadian flag was lowered by Able Seamen Richard Norris, who helped soldiers get from the ships to the shores of Normandy during the invasion.

Story continues below advertisement

“The world doesn’t know the risk that was involved,” said Norris, adding the landings were “organized confusion.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

According to various sources, of the 156,000 Allied troops that landed on D-Day, 4,414 were killed, with more than 5,000 being wounded.

The number of Canadians who landed at Juno Beach is estimated at 14,000, with 381 killed in action on D-Day.

It’s also estimated that more than 5,000 Canadians died during the lengthy invasion.

2:07 Canadian verteran awarded France’s highest honour

Historians estimate between 4,000 and 9,000 German soldiers were killed on D-Day as well, and that approximately 22,000 German soldiers are buried around Normandy.

Asked about that day, Norris still remembers it – 80 years later.

Story continues below advertisement

“The skipper said, ‘You can stay on board, boys, but if they hit it, they will never find you again. Or you can go on shore with the troops.’ I went ashore.”

Wreaths and 80 candles were also placed at the local cenotaph to mark the number of years since the invasion. Area high school students also attended the solemn ceremony.

The Legion also had a wreath laid in their honour at the D-Day memorial in Normandy.