Video link
Headline link
Canada

Summerland honours 80th anniversary of D-Day

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted June 7, 2024 5:28 pm
1 min read
Summerland honours 80th anniversary of D-Day
The Royal Canadian Legion branch in Summerland marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day by holding a ceremony on Thursday.
The Royal Canadian Legion branch in Summerland marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day by holding a ceremony on Thursday.

The event honoured those who participated in the Normandy landings in France on June 6, 1944.

The landings were the beginning of liberating Nazi-occupied Europe and are described as the largest seaborne invasion in history.

“We remember the people who gave their lives and the huge sacrifices that they made,” said John Dorn, past president of the Legion branch in Summerland.

“And we will never, ever let it happen again.”

D-Day: France’s eternal gratitude for Canada’s D-Day sacrifice

At the ceremony, the Canadian flag was lowered by Able Seamen Richard Norris, who helped soldiers get from the ships to the shores of Normandy during the invasion.

“The world doesn’t know the risk that was involved,” said Norris, adding the landings were “organized confusion.”

According to various sources, of the 156,000 Allied troops that landed on D-Day, 4,414 were killed, with more than 5,000 being wounded.

The number of Canadians who landed at Juno Beach is estimated at 14,000, with 381 killed in action on D-Day.

It’s also estimated that more than 5,000 Canadians died during the lengthy invasion.

Canadian verteran awarded France’s highest honour
Historians estimate between 4,000 and 9,000 German soldiers were killed on D-Day as well, and that approximately 22,000 German soldiers are buried around Normandy.

Asked about that day, Norris still remembers it – 80 years later.

“The skipper said, ‘You can stay on board, boys, but if they hit it, they will never find you again. Or you can go on shore with the troops.’ I went ashore.”

Wreaths and 80 candles were also placed at the local cenotaph to mark the number of years since the invasion. Area high school students also attended the solemn ceremony.

The Legion also had a wreath laid in their honour at the D-Day memorial in Normandy.

Second World War veteran reflects on service on D-Day 80th anniversary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

