Construction to close Kingston’s Aberdeen Street during Queen’s Homecoming

The Queen’s University District is used to loud gatherings, but not quite like this. Aberdeen Street, usually ground zero for unsanctioned street parties, will turn into a construction zone for several months. It means noise from heavy machinery might replace noise from street parties in the fall.

Kingston’s University District will undergo significant construction this summer to support housing growth, with a full reconstruction of Aberdeen Street set to start in July. The city says it aims to foster housing growth and improve pedestrian safety with this project, which also provides an opportunity to restore an iconic street in Kingston.

The project will begin with upgrades to the water main system. Once work on the underground pipes is completed, the street will be rebuilt to improve pedestrian access and safety, including the addition of a boulevard separated from the roadway.

The only caveat is that the street synonymous with homecoming parties will likely be closed through November, meaning the popular fall gathering will have to find a new home for 2024.

“The project is just going to take too much time. So we are starting this summer to avoid that initial impact. But it will go, probably until early winter,” said Melanie Knowles, project manager with the City of Kingston.

Two Queen’s students staying in Kingston for the summer said they heard rumblings about upcoming construction but never imagined it would affect homecoming celebrations.

“Just because of the construction up there, then I was here today and I saw the flags, so I thought maybe something was up around here,” Cara MacKenzie said.

“It’s definitely sad. It’s my last year, so I’m a little sad that homecoming won’t look the same as it did. But obviously, it is what it is,” Sara Oshry said.

William Street will remain open throughout the construction period, but Aberdeen Street will be fully closed to vehicles and no street parking will be available. Pedestrians will still have access to buildings on Aberdeen Street, and garbage and recycling collection will continue with some minor changes.

While party scenes likely won’t play out on Aberdeen Street this year, the two students are confident homecoming will still be celebrated.

“It’s probably just going to happen somewhere else,” MacKenzie said.

“We’ll find another way to enjoy the celebrations,” Oshry said.