Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Recovery efforts underway after person goes missing in Strathmore lake: RCMP

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 7, 2024 3:26 pm
1 min read
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One day after a person disappeared in a lake in Strathmore, Alta., police say recovery efforts are ongoing.

The RCMP said officers were called to Kinsmen Lake at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday after someone reported seeing “a male who was struggling in the lake and disappeared below the surface.”

“Bystanders attempted to render assistance, however, were unsuccessful,” police said in a news release issued Friday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Mounties and firefighters had help from divers trying to find the missing person but were not able to “due to light and visibility issues.”

Police asked that people avoid the area while recovery efforts continue.

Strathmore is located about 50 km east of Calgary.

Click to play video: 'The importance of water skills and safety'
The importance of water skills and safety
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices