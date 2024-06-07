Recovery efforts underway after person goes missing in Strathmore lake: RCMP

See more sharing options

One day after a person disappeared in a lake in Strathmore, Alta., police say recovery efforts are ongoing.

The RCMP said officers were called to Kinsmen Lake at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday after someone reported seeing “a male who was struggling in the lake and disappeared below the surface.”

“Bystanders attempted to render assistance, however, were unsuccessful,” police said in a news release issued Friday.

Mounties and firefighters had help from divers trying to find the missing person but were not able to “due to light and visibility issues.”

Police asked that people avoid the area while recovery efforts continue.

Strathmore is located about 50 km east of Calgary.