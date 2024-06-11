Menu

Okanagan weather: After hot weekend, cooler week in forecast

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 1:21 pm
Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with the forecast for Monday, June 10, 2024.
The forecast for Tuesday features partly cloudy skies and strong, gusty southwest winds up to 50 km/h or higher, as daytime highs reach the mid-20s.

For Wednesday, the mercury will drop a bit before rebounding on Thursday as a mix of sun and cloud settles in across the region.

A cool-down is ahead for Friday under partly cloudy skies, along with a high in the low 20s.

Further cooling is expected over the weekend, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and daytime highs in the upper teens on Saturday and Sunday. There is also a chance of showers for Father’s Day.

