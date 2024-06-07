Taxi passenger killed in Highway 97 crash with delivery truck near Clinton: RCMP

See more sharing options

A fatal highway crash involving a taxi in B.C.’s Interior earlier this week has police seeking witnesses or dashcam video.

RCMP say a northbound taxi and a southbound delivery truck collided on Highway 97 on Tuesday around 12:40 p.m., just south of the village of Clinton.

“Tragically, the passenger in the taxi has passed away,” police announced on Thursday.

“The taxi driver was transported to hospital and is in critical condition. The driver of the truck was injured and was transported to hospital.”

The B.C. Highway Patrol, along with other agencies, including Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement and the Ministry of Transportation, is investigating the collision.

If you have any information regarding this or have a dashcam video, please contact the police in Kamloops at 250-828-3111, extension 2, and refer to file 2024-1918.