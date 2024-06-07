Human remains discovered along Saint John River, police investigate

Police are investigating after a body was discovered along the Saint John River on Friday morning.
In a release, the Saint John Police Force said emergency personnel responded at about 9:30 a.m. to a report of human remains identified in the water near the river’s Reversing Falls.
The responding police officers, with assistance from the city’s fire department, recovered the body from the water.
“Cause, manner, and time of death is pending further investigation,” police said in a statement, adding that the major crime unit, forensic services and the coroner are assisting in the investigation.
“Our team is working diligently with our partners and forensic experts to identify the human remains.”
In addition, the release noted that investigators are gathering information on the area’s missing person cases in an attempt to identify the discovered individual.
“The Saint John Police recognizes that these discoveries are extremely difficult on families and friends of missing persons,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Saint John.
