Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Human remains discovered along Saint John River, police investigate

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted June 7, 2024 12:55 pm
1 min read
The Reversing Falls bridge in Saint John. Saint John Police said emergency personnel responded at about 9:30 a.m. to a report of human remains in the water near the river's Reversing Falls. View image in full screen
The Reversing Falls bridge in Saint John. Saint John Police said emergency personnel responded at about 9:30 a.m. to a report of human remains in the water near the river's Reversing Falls. Silas Brown/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are investigating after a body was discovered along the Saint John River on Friday morning.

In a release, the Saint John Police Force said emergency personnel responded at about 9:30 a.m. to a report of human remains identified in the water near the river’s Reversing Falls.

The responding police officers, with assistance from the city’s fire department, recovered the body from the water.

“Cause, manner, and time of death is pending further investigation,” police said in a statement, adding that the major crime unit, forensic services and the coroner are assisting in the investigation.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Our team is working diligently with our partners and forensic experts to identify the human remains.”

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, the release noted that investigators are gathering information on the area’s missing person cases in an attempt to identify the discovered individual.

“The Saint John Police recognizes that these discoveries are extremely difficult on families and friends of missing persons,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Saint John.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices