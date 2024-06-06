Menu

Crime

Calgary man faces 10 charges after police seize drugs and firearms

By Cam Green Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 4:54 pm
2 min read
Drugs, firearms and cash seized by Calgary police from a drug trafficking investigation.
Drugs, firearms and cash seized by Calgary police from a drug trafficking investigation. Calgary Police Service / Provided
Calgary police say they seized drugs, firearms and cash after a drug trafficking investigation and high-speed chase resulted in a Calgary man being charged with 10 offences.

Police said after a three-month investigation into an individual, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 300 block of Evansridge Park Northwest in Evanston on June 3.

During the search, police seized:

  • more than $96,000 of drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone and opioid pills
  • four firearms
  • body armour with police patches
  • raid vests
  • zip ties
  • a duty belt
  • helmets
  • security badges
  • CPS- and RCMP-issued pants

On the same day as the search, police say they attempted a traffic stop around 2 p.m. involving the suspect in the northwest community of Sherwood.

Police said the suspect fled at a high speed, ran multiple red lights and stop signs, and then damaged the vehicle when it hit the sidewalk curb.

Calgary police seized body armour with police patches, raid vests, helmets and CPS and RCMP-issued pants as part of a drug trafficking ivestigation.
Calgary police seized body armour with police patches, raid vests and helmets as part of a drug trafficking investigation. Calgary Police Service / Provided

The suspect left the vehicle and entered an unoccupied pickup truck that he had previously parked in the area. While in the second vehicle, police said the man drove through stop signs and red lights, and reached speeds of approximately 100 km/h while in a school zone.

Around 2:45 p.m., the individual parked the truck in Evanston and attempted to flee on foot, but was taken into custody by police.

“The suspect put several people within the community at risk in an attempt to flee from police. Through collaboration with units across the Service, we were able to apprehend the suspect and prevent illicit drugs and firearms from getting onto Calgary streets,” Calgary police acting Staff Sgt. Raymond Kelly said in a news release.

The suspect has been charged with seven counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, one count of flight from a police officer, one count of dangerous driving and one count of possession of property obtained by crime (over $5000). He will next appear in court on June 21.

