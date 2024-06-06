Menu

Money

Manitoba man wins $100K windfall on scratch ticket

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 2:57 pm
1 min read
Lottery winner Ronald Bedard. View image in full screen
Lottery winner Ronald Bedard. Western Canada Lottery Corporation
A man from Narol, northeast of Winnipeg, is Manitoba’s latest lottery winner.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation announced Thursday that Ronald Bedard hit it big on a scratch ticket purchased at a Co-op in Winnipeg, winning $100,000.

“My only reaction was shock and joy,” Bedard said in a release. “Nothing prepares you.”

A self-described regular scratch ticket player, Bedard said he intends to use his windfall toward completing the home he’s building.

