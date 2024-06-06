Manitoba man wins $100K windfall on scratch ticket

A man from Narol, northeast of Winnipeg, is Manitoba’s latest lottery winner.
The Western Canada Lottery Corporation announced Thursday that Ronald Bedard hit it big on a scratch ticket purchased at a Co-op in Winnipeg, winning $100,000.
“My only reaction was shock and joy,” Bedard said in a release. “Nothing prepares you.”
Financial news and insights delivered to your email every Saturday.
A self-described regular scratch ticket player, Bedard said he intends to use his windfall toward completing the home he’s building.
Winnipeg woman becomes first Manitoban to win major lottery prize in 2024
Trending Now
More on Money
Comments