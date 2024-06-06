Menu

Canada

Toronto police hunt for driver after pedestrian struck, killed

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 7:31 am
1 min read
Police investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Toronto on Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Police investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Toronto on Thursday morning. Don Curran / Global News
Toronto police say they are searching for a driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian in the city’s Roncesvalles neighbourhood early Thursday.

Police said a male pedestrian was struck near Roncesvalles and Boustead avenues at around 5:15 a.m. and the driver did not remain at the scene.

The man was pronounced dead.

There is no word on the driver or a vehicle description.

Roads in the area were closed Thursday morning for the investigation. Police were warning motorists to expect delays in the area.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

