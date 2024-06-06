Toronto police hunt for driver after pedestrian struck, killed

See more sharing options

Toronto police say they are searching for a driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian in the city’s Roncesvalles neighbourhood early Thursday.

Police said a male pedestrian was struck near Roncesvalles and Boustead avenues at around 5:15 a.m. and the driver did not remain at the scene.

The man was pronounced dead.

There is no word on the driver or a vehicle description.

Roads in the area were closed Thursday morning for the investigation. Police were warning motorists to expect delays in the area.

COLLISION:(UPDATE)

Roncesvalles Ave & Boustead Ave

– W/B Roncesvalles Ave blocked at Dundas St W

– N/B Roncesvalles shut closed at Ritchie Ave

– @TTCnotices advised

– expect delays and consider alternate routes#GO1225203

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 6, 2024