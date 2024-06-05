Okanagan real estate: Rise in sales from April to May

Send this page to someone via email

Real estate in B.C.’s Interior appears to be swinging towards a balanced market.

According to the Association of Interior Realtors, the number of sold homes climbed in May (1,512 units), beating April’s tally (1,282 units).

Last month’s totals, though, were down 10.7 percent from one year ago, when 1,662 units were sold in May 2023.

2:21 A look inside a $10 million penthouse up for sale in Kelowna

Those numbers included the Okanagan and Shuswap regions, as well as Kamloops, the Kootenays, and North Peace.

Story continues below advertisement

For the Okanagan and Shuswap, May saw 926 units sold, up from 785 in April.

All those stats, though, are down from May 2022. That month saw 1,687 total units sold across the Interior, with 1,050 in the Okanagan and Shuswap regions.

“Market activity last month has risen compared to the month before. However, it’s not surprising that this year’s May activity is lower than last year’s, considering the market was fairly heated a year ago,” said AIR president Kaytee Sharun.

“This is a pretty typical level of market activity that one would expect to see in the spring months.”

Financial news and insights delivered to your email every Saturday.

Interestingly, of the dozen price points listed by AIR — single-family, townhouse and condo/apartment for the Southern Interior’s four regions — prices have risen noticeably in 10 of them since January.

4:40 B.C. tables home flipping tax

For example, a single-family home in the Central Okanagan in January had a benchmark price of $989,800. It’s now $1,015,700.

Story continues below advertisement

A townhouse in the South Okanagan in January was benchmarked at $467,100. That price is now $558,100.

And a condo in the Shuswap/Revelstoke priced at $406,300 is now $430,400.

The two drops were in the townhouse category for both the North Okanagan ($610,000 to $577,800) and Shuswap Revelstoke ($581,700 to $554,100).

Below are May’s benchmark prices for homes throughout the Southern Interior.

3:48 Business News: Mortgage renewal woes

Shuswap / Revelstoke

Single-family home: $729,100

$729,100 Townhome: $559,600

$559,600 Condo/apartment: $422,300

North Okanagan

Single-family home: $765,400

$765,400 Townhome: $591,600

$591,600 Condo/apartment: $325,100

Central Okanagan

Single-family home: $1,015,700

$1,015,700 Townhome: $724,300

$724,300 Condo/apartment: $507,500

South Okanagan

Single-family home: $783,500

$783,500 Townhome: $515,700

$515,700 Condo/apartment: $444,000

A list of AIR’s monthly market statistics is available online.

Story continues below advertisement

4:14 Business News: Potential rate cut on the horizon

Another organization, Mortgage Sandbox, noted that total active listings in the Okanagan are trending upward.

“Demand in the Okanagan is low. Many people want to buy a home, but affordability is very low, which is reflected in the number of successful purchases,” reads the company’s webpage.

“Significantly fewer people can realize their homeownership dream in these market conditions.

“New homebuyers can’t afford to get onto the first rung of the homeownership ladder, and high rates trap existing owners. Families that want to upgrade to a larger home can’t qualify for a new mortgage at the current rates.”

More information about Mortgage Sandbox — which suggested that developers should build 4- and 5-bedroom condos for several reasons, including that not everyone can afford a home — is available online.