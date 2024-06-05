Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

SiriusXM to pay $3.3M penalty for ‘drip pricing’: Competition Bureau

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2024 1:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Cineplex made nearly $40M from online ticket fees in drip-price lawsuit'
Business Matters: Cineplex made nearly $40M from online ticket fees in drip-price lawsuit
RELATED - Cineplex made nearly $40M from online ticket fees, drip-price lawsuit says – Feb 28, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Competition Bureau says SiriusXM Canada has agreed to pay a $3.3-million penalty after an investigation into the satellite radio and streaming company’s subscription plan pricing.

In addition, Sirius will pay $30,000 for the costs of the bureau’s investigation.

The competition regulator says its investigation concluded that, outside of Quebec, Sirius advertised its satellite radio and streaming subscription plans at prices that were not attainable due to an additional mandatory fee, a practice known as drip pricing.

Click to play video: 'Business Matters: 42% of households don’t have traditional TV subscription, increasing number cutting the cord'
Business Matters: 42% of households don’t have traditional TV subscription, increasing number cutting the cord
Trending Now

The bureau says the additional mandatory fee increased the monthly cost of a plan by 10 to 20 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

As part of the agreement, Sirius agreed to not use drip pricing nor promote subscription plans at prices that are not attainable.

The company will also improve its compliance program and implement new procedures to comply with the law.

More on Lifestyle
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices