Crime

Murder trial to hear from second psychiatrist about mental state of serial killer

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2024 8:12 am
1 min read
Jeremy Skibicki is shown in this undated handout photo, taken by police while in custody, provided by the Court of King's Bench. Skibicki is charged with first-degree murder for the 2022 killings of Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, or Buffalo Woman. View image in full screen
Jeremy Skibicki is shown in this undated handout photo, taken by police while in custody, provided by the Court of King's Bench. Skibicki is charged with first-degree murder for the 2022 killings of Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, or Buffalo Woman. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Court of King's Bench
A court-appointed forensic psychiatrist is set to testify today about the mental state of an admitted serial killer.

Another expert previously told a murder trial that Jeremy Skibicki was suffering from schizophrenia when he killed four Indigenous women in Winnipeg in 2022.

That psychiatrist, called by the defence, said Skibicki felt compelled to carry out the killings because he believed he was on a mission from God.

Click to play video: 'Trial hears Jeremy Skibicki killed 4 women because he was on a ‘mission from God’'
Trial hears Jeremy Skibicki killed 4 women because he was on a ‘mission from God’

Skibicki has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

His lawyers admit he killed the women but argue he is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Crown prosecutors say the killings were racially motivated and that Skibicki targeted the vulnerable women at homeless shelters.

Click to play video: 'Credibility of psychiatrist heard in Winnipeg trial of admitted serial killer'
Credibility of psychiatrist heard in Winnipeg trial of admitted serial killer
© 2024 The Canadian Press

