Murder trial to hear from second psychiatrist about mental state of serial killer

A court-appointed forensic psychiatrist is set to testify today about the mental state of an admitted serial killer.

Another expert previously told a murder trial that Jeremy Skibicki was suffering from schizophrenia when he killed four Indigenous women in Winnipeg in 2022.

That psychiatrist, called by the defence, said Skibicki felt compelled to carry out the killings because he believed he was on a mission from God.

Skibicki has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder.

His lawyers admit he killed the women but argue he is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Crown prosecutors say the killings were racially motivated and that Skibicki targeted the vulnerable women at homeless shelters.