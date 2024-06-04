Winnipeg police search for suspect after child sexually assaulted

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a suspect after a child was sexually assaulted at a school playground.

Saturday evening, two children were playing together in the 400 block of Flora Avenue when an unknown man came up to them and made sexually explicit comments, police said.

Then, police said the man grabbed one of them and touched her inappropriately. He is described as being in his 20s with dreadlocks.

Authorities said the child was able to break free, and the two ran home and told an adult what had happened. They contacted police.

The school has been notified, and officers “understand that the school will be following up with correspondence to parents/caregivers regarding student awareness and safety planning will follow,” police said.

Anyone with any information about who, or where, the suspect may be is asked to call the Child Abuse Unit at 204-986-3296 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-8477 or www.winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

Those looking for support, or know someone who is, can call Winnipeg Police Service’s Victim Services at 204-986-6350, or the Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 204-786-8631.