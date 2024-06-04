Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police search for suspect after child sexually assaulted

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted June 4, 2024 6:23 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a suspect after a child was sexually assaulted at a school playground. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a suspect after a child was sexually assaulted at a school playground. David Lipnowski / THE CANADIAN PRESS
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a suspect after a child was sexually assaulted at a school playground.

Saturday evening, two children were playing together in the 400 block of Flora Avenue when an unknown man came up to them and made sexually explicit comments, police said.

Then, police said the man grabbed one of them and touched her inappropriately. He is described as being in his 20s with dreadlocks.

Authorities said the child was able to break free, and the two ran home and told an adult what had happened. They contacted police.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The school has been notified, and officers “understand that the school will be following up with correspondence to parents/caregivers regarding student awareness and safety planning will follow,” police said.

Anyone with any information about who, or where, the suspect may be is asked to call the Child Abuse Unit at 204-986-3296 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-8477 or www.winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

Story continues below advertisement

Those looking for support, or know someone who is, can call Winnipeg Police Service’s Victim Services at 204-986-6350, or the Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 204-786-8631.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police seek sexual assault suspect after Kirkbridge Park attack'
Winnipeg police seek sexual assault suspect after Kirkbridge Park attack
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices