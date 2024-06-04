Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

NDP worries UCP government reducing independence of Alberta Energy Regulator

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2024 3:56 pm
1 min read
Alberta's provincial flag pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Tuesday May 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Alberta's provincial flag pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Tuesday May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta’s New Democrat Opposition says the province’s energy minister is undermining the independence of its supposedly arm’s-length energy regulator and telling it what to do.

Nagwan Al-Guneid says Brian Jean shouldn’t have written a letter to the Alberta Energy Regulator suggesting it accept three coal exploration applications despite a government order that’s supposed to ban all such development in the province’s Rocky Mountains.

Click to play video: 'Advanced application’ for Rocky Mountain coal mine stirs controversy'
Advanced application’ for Rocky Mountain coal mine stirs controversy

The letter is now the subject of legal action before Alberta’s top court, with a municipal district challenging the minister’s attempt to tell the regulator how it should rule.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Al-Guneid says Jean should be trying to making the regulator more credible and dealing with Alberta’s thousands of abandoned wells and other liabilities.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Ron Davis, Reeve of the Municipal District of Ranchland, calls Jean’s letter political interference in what should be a reasoned, fact-based decision.

Northback Holdings is hoping to build an open-pit coal mine in the southwest corner of the province’s Rocky Mountains, a project that has already been turned down by both provincial and federal environmental reviews.

More on Science and Tech
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices