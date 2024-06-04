Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon police confirm investigation of new assault allegations involving Legacy Christian Academy

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted June 4, 2024 3:39 pm
1 min read
Legacy christian Academy View image in full screen
Legacy Christian Academy is currently under fire by former students alleging that staff physically and sexually abused students prior to 2005. One former staff member has already been sentenced for sexual charges and three more are currently before the courts facing a variety of criminal charges. . Tanner Chubey / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon police and the Saskatchewan government have confirmed they are investigating new assault allegations at a private school involved in a $25 million abuse lawsuit.

Legacy Christian Academy is currently under fire by former students alleging staff physically and sexually abused students prior to 2005. One former staff member has already been sentenced for sexual assault and three more staff members are currently before the courts facing a variety of criminal charges.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The school is involved in a $25 million lawsuit against Mile Two Church, which operates the school. Most of the defendants are former staff and board members of the church.

Now, Saskatoon police and the Ministry of Education are investigating more allegations after a report of assault involving a staff member and a young student were brought forward.

Trending Now

Police told Global News they received the report on Saturday but wouldn’t provide any further details.

Story continues below advertisement

Ministry officials said they are also aware of the issue but are not at liberty to discuss the details publicly.

“The Ministry is aware of the complaint, is currently investigating the issue and is engaging with the family to understand the nature of the allegation,” the ministry said in an email to Global News.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices