Saskatoon police confirm investigation of new assault allegations involving Legacy Christian Academy

Saskatoon police and the Saskatchewan government have confirmed they are investigating new assault allegations at a private school involved in a $25 million abuse lawsuit.
Legacy Christian Academy is currently under fire by former students alleging staff physically and sexually abused students prior to 2005. One former staff member has already been sentenced for sexual assault and three more staff members are currently before the courts facing a variety of criminal charges.
The school is involved in a $25 million lawsuit against Mile Two Church, which operates the school. Most of the defendants are former staff and board members of the church.
Now, Saskatoon police and the Ministry of Education are investigating more allegations after a report of assault involving a staff member and a young student were brought forward.
Police told Global News they received the report on Saturday but wouldn’t provide any further details.
Ministry officials said they are also aware of the issue but are not at liberty to discuss the details publicly.
“The Ministry is aware of the complaint, is currently investigating the issue and is engaging with the family to understand the nature of the allegation,” the ministry said in an email to Global News.
