Canada

Online streaming services must now pay into fund for Canadian news, content

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2024 12:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Liberals’ online streaming Bill C-11 set to become law after passing final vote in the Senate'
Liberals’ online streaming Bill C-11 set to become law after passing final vote in the Senate
WATCH: Liberals’ online streaming Bill C-11 set to become law after passing final vote in the Senate – Apr 27, 2023
Online streaming services like Netflix and Spotify are being told they must start contributing money toward local news and the production of Canadian content.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has directed foreign streamers today to pay five per cent of their annual Canadian profits into a fund.

That fund will be devoted to producing local TV and radio news, Indigenous content, French-language content, and content created by those with a diverse background.

The CRTC says the fund is expected to inject about $200 million into Canada’s broadcasting system every year.

Trending Now

Those responsible to pay would be companies that are not affiliated with a Canadian broadcaster that make at least $25 million from Canadian broadcasting.

The new directive is meant to level the playing field between tech giants and traditional broadcasters, which already contribute to producing Canadian content.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

