Calgary opens up thousands of additional spots for summer swimming lessons

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

As demand for swimming lessons in Calgary continues to rise, the city is opening up thousands of additional spots for the summer season.

More than 2,800 additional summer swimming lesson spots will be available at Southland Leisure Centre, Village Square Leisure Centre and Glenmore Aquatic Centre.

Registration for the additional spots will open at 6 a.m. on Thursday, through the City of Calgary’s website.

The city is trying to offer more swim programming, with a goal of reaching pre-pandemic service levels by 2025.

“We recognize the pandemic created a significant backlog of swimming lessons and we’ve seen unprecedented demand in the past couple years,” said Michelle Tait with the city’s recreation & social programs.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We’re finally starting to catch up.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:42 COVID-19 and lack of lifeguards result in kids not getting swimming lessons in Alberta

The city recognizes the need to meet the demand for swimming lessons, as it’s not just a fun activity but a critical, life-saving skill.

“Given that drowning remains one of the leading causes of accidental death, we anticipate that these supplementary lessons will significantly contribute to Calgarians acquiring this essential life-saving skill as summer approaches,” Tait said in a news release Tuesday morning.

The city said the majority of water-related fatalities occur during the summer months.