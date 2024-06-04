Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Calgary opens up thousands of additional spots for summer swimming lessons

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted June 4, 2024 12:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Drowning deaths rising in some provinces'
Health Matters: Drowning deaths rising in some provinces
WATCH: As people across Canada prepare their pools for the summer and others head to cottages and beaches, experts are asking for water safety to be at the top of mind. According to experts, drowning rates spike in the summer, and incidents can happen silently within seconds. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for May 29, 2024.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As demand for swimming lessons in Calgary continues to rise, the city is opening up thousands of additional spots for the summer season.

More than 2,800 additional summer swimming lesson spots will be available at Southland Leisure Centre, Village Square Leisure Centre and Glenmore Aquatic Centre.

Registration for the additional spots will open at 6 a.m. on Thursday, through the City of Calgary’s website.

The city is trying to offer more swim programming, with a goal of reaching pre-pandemic service levels by 2025.

“We recognize the pandemic created a significant backlog of swimming lessons and we’ve seen unprecedented demand in the past couple years,” said Michelle Tait with the city’s recreation & social programs.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We’re finally starting to catch up.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 and lack of lifeguards result in kids not getting swimming lessons in Alberta'
COVID-19 and lack of lifeguards result in kids not getting swimming lessons in Alberta

The city recognizes the need to meet the demand for swimming lessons, as it’s not just a fun activity but a critical, life-saving skill.

“Given that drowning remains one of the leading causes of accidental death, we anticipate that these supplementary lessons will significantly contribute to Calgarians acquiring this essential life-saving skill as summer approaches,” Tait said in a news release Tuesday morning.

The city said the majority of water-related fatalities occur during the summer months.

Click to play video: 'Swimming lessons in high demand'
Swimming lessons in high demand
Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices