As heat sets in, Montrealers head outside for early morning workouts

Send this page to someone via email

With another scorcher of a day, a growing number of outdoor gym enthusiasts in Montreal are looking to beat the heat while working out in the morning.

Dozens of gym-goers looking to break a sweat amid the sweltering heat are rising up before the mercury, squeezing in a daily training session early.

“I love working out outside,” Myriam Leclair said after her morning routine at the de la Commune gym in Griffintown on Tuesday.

“I love it. Whether it’s -30 or +30 I’ll be outside.”

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday, during the morning hours, are sitting at a comfortable 18 C, but come high noon that’s when the heat kicks into high gear. Taking into account the humidex, according to Environment Canada it will feel more like 34.

Dr. Mitch Shulman says the mornings are the ideal time to train on hot days.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is less heat, less humidity and less pollution. It’s always the best time to go for a run or do something outdoors,” Shulman said.

Health experts warn performing exercise during spells of high heat and humidity can be dangerous, especially early on in the season, when our bodies have not gotten used to the temperatures.

“Be careful, realize none of us will have a chance to acclimatize because the period is so short,” Shulman said. “Assume you are not acclimatized. Give yourself a chance to adapt and take it easy.”

Experts say it’s important to stay hydrated, listen to your body and find a place to cool off for at least an hour to regulate your body temperature.