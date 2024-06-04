Menu

Health

As heat sets in, Montrealers head outside for early morning workouts

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted June 4, 2024 1:46 pm
1 min read
Beat the heat: Montrealers head outside for early workouts
On hot days in Montreal, many of us are looking for ways to beat the heat. But for a growing number of fitness fans who prefer outdoor gyms for their workouts, that can be a bit tricky. Global's Brayden Jagger Haines brings us some timely tips.
With another scorcher of a day, a growing number of outdoor gym enthusiasts in Montreal are looking to beat the heat while working out in the morning.

Dozens of gym-goers looking to break a sweat amid the sweltering heat are rising up before the mercury, squeezing in a daily training session early.

“I love working out outside,” Myriam Leclair said after her morning routine at the de la Commune gym in Griffintown on Tuesday.

“I love it. Whether it’s -30 or +30 I’ll be outside.”

Temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday, during the morning hours, are sitting at a comfortable 18 C, but come high noon that’s when the heat kicks into high gear. Taking into account the humidex, according to Environment Canada it will feel more like 34.

Dr. Mitch Shulman says the mornings are the ideal time to train on hot days.

“There is less heat, less humidity and less pollution. It’s always the best time to go for a run or do something outdoors,” Shulman said.

Health experts warn performing exercise during spells of high heat and humidity can be dangerous, especially early on in the season, when our bodies have not gotten used to the temperatures.

“Be careful, realize none of us will have a chance to acclimatize because the period is so short,” Shulman said. “Assume you are not acclimatized. Give yourself a chance to adapt and take it easy.”

Experts say it’s important to stay hydrated, listen to your body and find a place to cool off for at least an hour to regulate your body temperature.

