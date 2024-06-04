Paula Abdul to bring her Straight Up! tour to Nova Scotia and New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

Singer, dancer, choreographer and TV personality (yes, it’s a long list) Paula Abdul is scheduled to grace New Brunswick and Nova Scotia this fall as part of her Canadian tour.

The 2024 Straight Up! To Canada Tour (named after her 1988 hit from her debut album) will kick off Sept. 25 in Victoria and end in Sydney, N.S., on Oct. 26.

Other Maritime dates include TD Station in Saint John, N.B.c, on Oct. 24 and Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro, N.S., on Oct. 25.

Special guests include Taylor Dayne and Tiffany.

“After several national tours, Paula enjoyed her Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl Las Vegas residency in 2019. She has received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 2019, the Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” a Tuesday news release details.

“Paula is an active philanthropist on behalf of many charities including Wigs & Wishes, Children’s Hospital LA, No Kid Hungry, American Humane Association, and Dancers Against Cancer, to name a few.”

Tickets go on sale June 7 at 10 a.m. AT.