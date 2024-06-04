Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Paula Abdul to bring her Straight Up! tour to Nova Scotia and New Brunswick

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 4, 2024 11:33 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Paula Abdul On Performing At The BBMAs'
Paula Abdul On Performing At The BBMAs
Paula Abdul On Performing At The BBMAs – Apr 29, 2019
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Singer, dancer, choreographer and TV personality (yes, it’s a long list) Paula Abdul is scheduled to grace New Brunswick and Nova Scotia this fall as part of her Canadian tour.

The 2024 Straight Up! To Canada Tour (named after her 1988 hit from her debut album) will kick off Sept. 25 in Victoria and end in Sydney, N.S., on Oct. 26.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Other Maritime dates include TD Station in Saint John, N.B.c, on Oct. 24 and Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro, N.S., on Oct. 25.

Special guests include Taylor Dayne and Tiffany.

“After several national tours, Paula enjoyed her Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl Las Vegas residency in 2019. She has received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 2019, the Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” a Tuesday news release details.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Paula is an active philanthropist on behalf of many charities including Wigs & Wishes, Children’s Hospital LA, No Kid Hungry, American Humane Association, and Dancers Against Cancer, to name a few.”

Tickets go on sale June 7 at 10 a.m. AT.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices