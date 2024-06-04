Highway 7 rollover west of Peterborough sends 1 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was sent to hospital following a single vehicle roll over on Highway 7 just west of Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway between Lansdowne Street West and Sherbrooke Street. They found a vehicle on its roof with one person inside.

Cavan Monaghan Township firefighters helped a woman out of the vehicle.

She was assessed by Peterborough County-City Paramedics at the scene and taken to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre for further treatment.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by Peterborough County OPP.