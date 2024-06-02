Menu

Canada

Markham, Ont., man killed in rollover in Clarington, Ont.

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted June 2, 2024 12:06 pm
1 min read
A closeup of an OPP crest on a shirt. View image in full screen
OPP officers are investigating a single-vehicle rollover collision that resulted in one fatality. An OPP logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. File photo
A 25-year-old man from Markham, Ont., has died following a collision in Clarington, Ont., early Sunday morning.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the single-vehicle rollover occurred just after 2:20 a.m., in the northbound lane of Highway 115 at Highway 35.

Provincial police said a driver was travelling southbound when the vehicle struck the concrete median barrier and entered the northbound lanes before rolling over into the ditch on the east side of the highway.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
It is not clear what caused the collision, but the Whitby OPP, with assistance from the OPP Highway Safety Division’s Traffic Support Unit, are investigating.

Police said the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 15 have since reopened.

Witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage are urged to call OPP at 905-668-3488.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

