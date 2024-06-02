Markham, Ont., man killed in rollover in Clarington, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old man from Markham, Ont., has died following a collision in Clarington, Ont., early Sunday morning.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the single-vehicle rollover occurred just after 2:20 a.m., in the northbound lane of Highway 115 at Highway 35.

Provincial police said a driver was travelling southbound when the vehicle struck the concrete median barrier and entered the northbound lanes before rolling over into the ditch on the east side of the highway.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

It is not clear what caused the collision, but the Whitby OPP, with assistance from the OPP Highway Safety Division’s Traffic Support Unit, are investigating.

Police said the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 15 have since reopened.

Witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage are urged to call OPP at 905-668-3488.

