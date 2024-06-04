1980s stars Paula Abdul, Tiffany and Taylor Dayne on bill for Winnipeg concert

Send this page to someone via email

A 1980s pop star-turned-TV personality is coming to Winnipeg this fall.

True North Sports + Entertainment announced Tuesday that Paula Abdul — known for 1988’s Forever Your Girl album and her role as a judge on American Idol — will perform at Canada Life Centre on Oct. 10.

She’ll be joined by two other artists who saw their greatest success in the same era, Tiffany and Taylor Dayne.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Paula Abdul brings the Straight Up To Canada Tour to Winnipeg with special guests Taylor Dayne and Tiffany!!

🎟️ Tickets are on sale Friday, June 7 at 10am! pic.twitter.com/O6j6aHWMkw — Canada Life Centre (@CanadaLifeCtr) June 4, 2024

Abdul, who has sold millions of records and won Grammy, Emmy, Juno, and People’s Choice awards, has a unique connection to Manitoba.

Her late mother, Lorraine, was a concert pianist originally from Minnedosa, Man., who moved to California in the 1950s.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at Ticketmaster.