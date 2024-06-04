Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

1980s stars Paula Abdul, Tiffany and Taylor Dayne on bill for Winnipeg concert

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 4, 2024 9:31 am
1 min read
Paula Abdul performs during a 2018 concert in New York City. Abdul, Tiffany and Taylor Dayne will be in Winnipeg for a show in October. View image in full screen
Paula Abdul performs during a 2018 concert in New York City. Abdul, Tiffany and Taylor Dayne will be in Winnipeg for a show in October. Bobby Bank/WireImage
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 1980s pop star-turned-TV personality is coming to Winnipeg this fall.

True North Sports + Entertainment announced Tuesday that Paula Abdul — known for 1988’s Forever Your Girl album and her role as a judge on American Idol — will perform at Canada Life Centre on Oct. 10.

She’ll be joined by two other artists who saw their greatest success in the same era, Tiffany and Taylor Dayne.

Story continues below advertisement

Abdul, who has sold millions of records and won Grammy, Emmy, Juno, and People’s Choice awards, has a unique connection to Manitoba.

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Her late mother, Lorraine, was a concert pianist originally from Minnedosa, Man., who moved to California in the 1950s.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at Ticketmaster.

Click to play video: 'The Winnipeg Art Gallery celebrates 80s pop culture'
The Winnipeg Art Gallery celebrates 80s pop culture
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices