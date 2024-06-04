Hospital foundation in Guelph launches spring fundraising campaign

Send this page to someone via email

The Foundation of Guelph General Hospital is hoping people will once again be generous this year.

The foundation officially launched its spring fundraising campaign on Monday.

In a news release, it was said that members of the community in Guelph and Wellington County may receive a letter in the coming days. The letter touches on the importance of donor support to purchase necessary equipment in order to maintain and enhance patient care.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

It goes on to say that ongoing support from the community will allow the hospital to keep pace with growing health care needs.

Some of the money raised went to purchase vital signs monitors, operating room lights and floor lifts.

Last year, the hospital purchased a new $2-million MRI machine from one of their fundraising campaigns. It was installed in September and was in operation a month later.

Story continues below advertisement

Donations can be made by going online at the Foundation of Guelph General Hospital website or by calling 519-837-6422.