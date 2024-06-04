Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Hospital foundation in Guelph launches spring fundraising campaign

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted June 4, 2024 7:02 am
1 min read
A resident reads a letter from the Foundation of Guelph General Hospital. View image in full screen
A resident reads a letter from the Foundation of Guelph General Hospital. Elizabeth Stewart/FGGH
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Foundation of Guelph General Hospital is hoping people will once again be generous this year.

The foundation officially launched its spring fundraising campaign on Monday.

In a news release, it was said that members of the community in Guelph and Wellington County may receive a letter in the coming days. The letter touches on the importance of donor support to purchase necessary equipment in order to maintain and enhance patient care.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

It goes on to say that ongoing support from the community will allow the hospital to keep pace with growing health care needs.

Some of the money raised went to purchase vital signs monitors, operating room lights and floor lifts.

Last year, the hospital purchased a new $2-million MRI machine from one of their fundraising campaigns. It was installed in September and was in operation a month later.

Story continues below advertisement

Donations can be made by going online at the Foundation of Guelph General Hospital website or by calling 519-837-6422.

Click to play video: 'Calls for northern Ontario health-care strategy in midst of family doctor shortage'
Calls for northern Ontario health-care strategy in midst of family doctor shortage
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices