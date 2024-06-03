Tornado spotted near Ferintosh as watch issued for funnel clouds, weak twisters in central Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

A tornado touched down in central Alberta Monday afternoon a few hours before a watch for such weather occurrences was issued for that part of the province.

Environment and Climate Change Canada confirmed a tornado touched down at approximately 1:45 p.m. near Ferintosh, which is southeast of Wetaskiwin.

The agency said there were no reports of any damage so far but an investigation is underway.

The tornado watch was issued just before 3:30 p.m. for a swath of central Alberta, where Environment Canada said conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds and possibly brief, weak tornadoes on Monday.

Strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are also possible, the national weather agency said.

“A developing low over central to northern Alberta is kicking off potentially heavy rains and thunderstorm from Monday to Tuesday,” said Global Edmonton weather specialist Phil Darlington.

“Along with the chance for some of the storms to produce large hail, strong winds, and heavy rain, there is also a possibility for funnel clouds to develop and produce some weak tornadoes.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Along with the chance for some of the storms to produce large hail, strong winds, and heavy rain, there is also a possibility for funnel clouds to develop and produce some weak tornadoes."

As of 3:30 p.m., the watch was in effect for an area between Edmonton and Red Deer, from the middle of the province east to the Saskatchewan border.

It included communities such as Leduc, Camrose, Wetaskiwin, Tofield, Lloydminster, Wainwright, Vermilion and Provost, as well as the surrounding rural areas.

The potential for tornadoes will exist until early Monday evening, Environment Canada said, adding people in central Alberta should be prepared for severe weather and take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

“The chance for funnel cloud and tornado development will diminish Monday evening, though rain and some storms are expected to stick around into Tuesday,” Darlington added.

In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, Environment Canada recommends the following actions:

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.

— More to come…