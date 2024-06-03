Menu

Canada

Here is when Saskatoon’s outdoor pools are expected to open

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 4:23 pm
1 min read
Decent August weather helps extend civic swimming pools time for Saskatoon residents. View image in full screen
Outdoor swimming pools in Saskatoon are almost set to open for the season. File / Global News
Summer is on the horizon for those in Saskatoon looking to get outside and cool off. Over the next two weeks, four of Saskatoon’s outdoor pools will open for the season.

Here is when you can expect your favourite pool to open:

  • Riversdale Pool: Wednesday, June 5
  • Lathey Pool: Friday, June 7
  • Mayfair Pool: Wednesday, June 12
  • George Ward Pool: Tuesday, June 18
A general admission provides drop-in access to public, lane and family swim times, parented splash time and aqua fitness classes.

Children under six years of age are admitted free to outdoor pools when accompanied by a parent or guardian. Drop-in schedules can be found on the Saskatoon leisure website.

Swimming lessons are offered at the outdoor pools in July and August.

“Please be aware that outdoor pools will be cleared immediately if lightning occurs and will close if the temperature is 14 degrees or lower, or during steady rain conditions,” the City of Saskatoon said in a release.

For more information on outdoor pools, visit saskatoon.ca/outdoorpools.

