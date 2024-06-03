Minimum distance requirements now in place for B.C. drivers and vulnerable road users

Starting on Monday, new minimum distance requirements are in place for drivers passing vulnerable road users.
Drivers now need to keep at least a metre away when passing cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and people using e-scooters, electric wheelchairs or mobility scooters.
On roads where the speed limit is 51 kilometres an hour or higher, drivers must keep a distance of one-and-a-half-metres and on roads with protected bike lanes or sidewalks, a half-metre passing distance is required.
The distances are measured from the farthest protruding part of a passing motor vehicle, such as a mirror, to the farthest protruding part of a vulnerable road user or their equipment, such as a handlebar.
Fines start at $109 plus three driver penalty points for drivers caught violating the new rules.
The penalty increases to $368 and three driver penalty points for failing to maintain prescribed minimum passing distances.
The maximum fine is $2,000 and six months of imprisonment.
