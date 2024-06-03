Menu

Canada

Minimum distance requirements now in place for B.C. drivers and vulnerable road users

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 1:47 pm
1 min read
Starting on Monday, new minimum distance requirements are in place for drivers passing vulnerable road users.

Drivers now need to keep at least a metre away when passing cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and people using e-scooters, electric wheelchairs or mobility scooters.

On roads where the speed limit is 51 kilometres an hour or higher, drivers must keep a distance of one-and-a-half-metres and on roads with protected bike lanes or sidewalks, a half-metre passing distance is required.

The distances are measured from the farthest protruding part of a passing motor vehicle, such as a mirror, to the farthest protruding part of a vulnerable road user or their equipment, such as a handlebar.

Fines start at $109 plus three driver penalty points for drivers caught violating the new rules.

The penalty increases to $368 and three driver penalty points for failing to maintain prescribed minimum passing distances.

The maximum fine is $2,000 and six months of imprisonment.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

