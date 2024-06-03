Ball python found by 2 men in park in Waterloo: humane society

Send this page to someone via email

A ball python was recently found in Moses Springer Park in Waterloo by two men, according to the Kitchener-Waterloo humane society.

After finding the snake, the two men brought Louis to the shelter in Kitchener, said Victoria Baby, the CEO of the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth.

“Louis was in good shape and brought in by two young gentleman,” she said in an email.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

It is uncertain how the snake, which is native to Africa, ended up at the park.

She said the humane society believes the snake to be about three months old.

Baby went on to say that Louis already found a new home during the humane society’s Adoptathon on Saturday.

“We also have an almost 2-year-old Ball Python available here in KW,” she noted.

Story continues below advertisement