ANALYSIS: Jets need to acquire mental strength to be Stanley Cup calibre

Send this page to someone via email

The Conference Finals are over and we have a Stanley Cup Final matchup set to start on Saturday between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.

The acquired mental strength both teams have developed to get to where they are is something the Winnipeg Jets have been clearly missing the past two postseasons.

Story continues below advertisement

Avoiding severe injuries, especially to key players, is right up there with clutch goaltending for any team with Stanley Cup championship aspirations.

And while it’s likely every regular on the Oilers and Panthers is dealing with some kind of physical impediment, players on both teams have managed to successfully battle through it.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

But what has really stood out has been each of these teams’ ability to handle the mental adversity that is so much of the playoffs.

We’re talking about in-game responses, as well as rebounding from a loss in the previous outing — that “refuse to lose” mentality, an unwavering belief from top to bottom.

Winning board battles to extend an offensive zone shift at one end of the ice, and getting the puck out, and into less dangerous territory in the other.

Story continues below advertisement

Resisting the temptation to make a “hope” pass, the one that often results in a transitional opportunity for the opponent.

Understanding the importance of when — but especially when not — to retaliate.

Move your feet instead of reaching with your stick.

The razor-sharp focus required to consistently make tape to tape passes that create clean zone exits, and to attack with speed.

The competitiveness to win a faceoff, or at the very least prevent a clean draw for the opponent.

The courage and commitment to take away shooting lanes.

The sum of all, or at least a majority of those parts on a consistent basis contributes mightily to the confidence to minimize, and then overcome lapses that cost games, and ultimately series.

Aside from bridging the analytics gap between themselves and teams that contend on a perennial basis, I would argue the biggest obstacle for Winnipeg to accomplish all of this exists between the ears.

There are enough physical assets in the toolbox, but these Jets need to discover the mental moxie to complement those skills. Just like Edmonton and Florida have.