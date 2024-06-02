Menu

Lifestyle

YMCA Cycle for Strong Kids moves to Kelowna’s Stuart Park

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted June 2, 2024 4:41 pm
1 min read
The YMCA fundraiser Cycle for Strong Kids was moved to Kelowna's Stuart Park. View image in full screen
The YMCA fundraiser Cycle for Strong Kids was moved to Kelowna's Stuart Park. Bryon McLuckie / Global News
The YMCA’s Cycle for Strong Kids is the organization’s biggest fundraising event of the year and for the first time in 17 years, it was held in Kelowna’s Stuart Park.

“This is all about raising funds and awareness for local children and at-risk youth,” said Tammie Watson, YMCA Southern Interior of B.C. vice president of marketing and philanthropy.

“Coming downtown here and being part of a bigger community hopefully it will help give a little bit of awareness out there in terms of what we do at the YMCA  to support our families in need.”

Watson says that one in eight children live in poverty.

“Families are just not able to afford extracurricular activities so that’s why these events are so important we can ensure that children from less fortunate households aren’t being left behind,” said Watson.

The day of outdoor fun included street hockey, a barbecue and a kid zone and a lot of cycling where participants saddled up for spin classes throughout the day.

Money raised from the day of fundraising helps families put their kids in sports and access all YMCA programs. This year’s fundraising goal was $205,000.

 

 

