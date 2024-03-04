YMCA joining Project SEARCH partnership in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

There is another organization joining Project SEARCH.

The Upper Grand District School Board announced on Thursday that they are partnering with the YMCA of Three Rivers in Guelph.

“We are thrilled about this expansion of Project SEARCH with our Upper Grand community,” said Peggy Blair, UGDSB Superintendent of Education in a statement. “We share the YMCA of Three Rivers’ commitment to finding meaningful, paid work for young people with developmental disabilities”

The YMCA will be a host site for Project SEARCH.

“We host the students in our facility, they would have a teacher with them all the time,” said Mike Ennis, CEO of the YMCA of Three Rivers. “But then we would have the internships, we have the jobs for them that they can do. It’s a great program where they get that connection with their teacher, and they can put those skills that they are learning that day right into action.”

Story continues below advertisement

Project SEARCH was developed by the Cincinnati Children’s Medical Centre giving students hands-on work experience while developing workable skills needed in today’s labour market.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

This past January, UGDSB, the Wellington Catholic District School Board, the University of Guelph, and the March of Dimes Canada announced that Project SEARCH will be coming to Guelph this September joining 15 other communities in Canada.

One of them is in Hamilton where the YMCA is hosting the program there.

“We’re looking to partner with other Ys and other organizations in the area,” Ennis said. “It’s a tremendous program and just a great fit with our mission-leading values. We were excited to explore a partnership and ultimately come together on it.”

Students who are in their final year of high school are eligible to apply for the program.

There will be a family information night on March 19 at the YMCA of Three Rivers on Woodland Glen Drive.