Commuters and businesses gear up for delays during Crowchild Trail construction

One of Calgary’s busiest roads will soon be getting a facelift, and many are already dreading the extra delays to their commute.

“The traffic in the city has been like out of hand recently so its just going to make it worse,” said Justine Cox.

On Thursday the City of Calgary announced road maintenance will begin on Monday June 3 for the nine-kilometre section of Crowchild Trail N.W. between Stoney Trail to 32nd Avenue.

In a news release, the city said the construction work is essential to ensure the safety and longevity of roads and sidewalks.

Crews will be repairing and replacing asphalt roadway, concrete repair while sidewalks, wheelchair ramps, curbs, barriers and gutters will be replaced.

View image in full screen Commuters are expected to experience delays when road construction work begins on Monday along Crowchild Trail N.W. Global News

Calgary resident Kurtt Bonnes said the maintenance is necessary.

“We need it for just making the city more fluid in people getting around from point a to point b but the reality is that I’m a commuter and we have traffic wait times now to deal with,” Bonnes said. “It’s all over the city.”

The work is set to be completed in mid-September, with a shutdown in July during Calgary Stampede.

Patrick Chen is the owner of The Barbershop in Brentwood. He’s concerned he may lose customers while the road work is carried out.

“People might delaying for a hair cut or they might just go somewhere else for a haircut for that few months.

Angles Hair & Spa owner Donna Rizzuto isn’t worried for her business during the upcoming construction.

“I think the city’s doing very well with alternative routes,” Rizzuto said. “Fortunately a lot of my clients live close by, but even if they’re in the southwest I don’t think they’ll have problems getting here”.

The project will cost $7.3 million, and is part of the $40 million Annual Paving Program budget for 2024.

According to the city, one to two lanes in each direction of Crowchild Trail will always be open and functional, with most of the work being done in off-peak hours.