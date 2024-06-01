Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Commuters and businesses gear up for delays during Crowchild Trail construction

By Craig Momney & Cam Green Global News
Posted June 1, 2024 9:14 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Crowfoot construction delays on the horizon'
Crowfoot construction delays on the horizon
WATCH: One of Calgary’s busiest roads is set to get a facelift starting Monday. But some drivers are worried their commutes will be delayed with the construction. Global’s Craig Momney reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One of Calgary’s busiest roads will soon be getting a facelift, and many are already dreading the extra delays to their commute.

“The traffic in the city has been like out of hand recently so its just going to make it worse,” said Justine Cox.

On Thursday the City of Calgary announced road maintenance will begin on Monday June 3 for the nine-kilometre section of Crowchild Trail N.W. between Stoney Trail to 32nd Avenue.

In a news release, the city said the construction work is essential to ensure the safety and longevity of roads and sidewalks.

Crews will be repairing and replacing asphalt roadway, concrete repair while sidewalks, wheelchair ramps, curbs, barriers and gutters will be replaced.

Commuters are expected to experience delays, when road construction work begins along Crowchild Trail N.W. View image in full screen
Commuters are expected to experience delays when road construction work begins on Monday along Crowchild Trail N.W. Global News

Calgary resident Kurtt Bonnes said the maintenance is necessary.

Story continues below advertisement

“We need it for just making the city more fluid in people getting around from point a to point b but the reality is that I’m a commuter and we have traffic wait times now to deal with,” Bonnes said. “It’s all over the city.”

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The work is set to be completed in mid-September, with a shutdown in July during Calgary Stampede.

Patrick Chen is the owner of The Barbershop in Brentwood. He’s concerned he may lose customers while the road work is carried out.

More on Calgary

“People might delaying for a hair cut or they might just go somewhere else for a haircut for that few months.

Angles Hair & Spa owner Donna Rizzuto isn’t worried for her business during the upcoming construction.

“I think the city’s doing very well with alternative routes,” Rizzuto said. “Fortunately a lot of my clients live close by, but even if they’re in the southwest I don’t think they’ll have problems getting here”.

The project will cost $7.3 million, and is part of the $40 million Annual Paving Program budget for 2024.

According to the city, one to two lanes in each direction of Crowchild Trail will always be open and functional, with most of the work being done in off-peak hours.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices