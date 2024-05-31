Tiny homes community for homeless in Kelowna officially opens

Send this page to someone via email

The controversial tiny homes community for the homeless in Kelowna, B.C., was officially opened this week.

Announced last November, STEP Place took North End residents and businesses by surprise when the city and province announced the housing project for the 700 block of Crowley Avenue.

The site — which began accepting residents earlier this year — features 60 single-room units. It’s also located across from the homeless camp along the Okanagan Rail Trail.

According to the city, STEP Place will provide “a safe, stable environment,” where residents “will receive the support they need to prepare for and find more permanent homes.”

“For those who have experienced the uncertainties and challenges associated with homelessness, the act of moving into STEP Place signifies far more than a change of location,” said city spokesperson Colleen Cornock.

“It is the start of a new chapter in their lives and will act as a springboard towards brighter, more stable, futures.”

The site is fenced, with the city noting it has on-site staffing plus security monitoring 24 hours a day.

STEP stands for Supported Transitional Housing with Embedded Programming. The site is run by the John Howard Society and offers programs and numerous services.

The city says the site’s lease with BC Housing is for a decade.

Also Friday, the city announced that move-in day has arrived for controversial homeless housing project.

Trailside, which is located along Highway 97 North, features 60 individual living spaces. The site is fenced and is focused on seniors and those with disabilities.

“Trailside and STEP Place align with council priorities around homelessness,” said the city, “including advocating for wrap-around supports and graduated housing options.”