London Knights feel fan support going into Memorial Cup final

Despite being away from home, the London Knights are expecting to see a sea of green and gold at Sunday’s Memorial Cup final.

London is set to take on the winner of Friday’s game between the host Saginaw Spirit and the Moose Jaw Warriors. In previous games, Knights fans filled the Dow Event Centre in Saginaw, Mich., so players predict a similar turnout.

“It’s unbelievable,” says Knights defenceman Sam Dickinson. “That’s the big thing about London, it’s the best fans in the league. I think we’re lucky (the tournament) was only in Saginaw, not the furthest from London.”

Dickinson adds that even when the team played Saginaw, fans were always loud enough to be heard on the ice.

London so far has gone 3-0 in the tournament, with a nail-biting 4-2 win over Saginaw their most recent.

Knights forward Easton Cowan says the team appreciates the support.

“They’re cheering pretty loud, and all the little plays, they’ll still get on their feet,” Cowan said. “We’ve had support all year long, both home and away, and now at the Memorial Cup. It’s been great, and we’ve really enjoyed having them here with us.”

Off the ice, fans are working together to ensure the Knights feel like the Dow is their home away from home. Knights’ fan club president and superfan Sav Neth says he’s been able to secure tickets for fans to go see the finals.

“Everybody’s talking to me. People want tickets,” Neth said. “I got hundreds and hundreds of people looking to get tickets, waiting for that glimpse see what happens to tonight. I just want to show everybody what London’s about. This is what this fan base and team’s all about, this community.”

Neth has been in Saginaw since the beginning of the tournament, organizing fan events and making sure Knights fans are the loudest at games.

He says Saginaw has been a great host to Knights fans, with the rival fanbases keeping interactions friendly.

“It’s just like family, let’s talk about family and junior hockey. My son’s playing hockey and mini sticks with all these Saginaw fans, but when that puck drops, it’s a different story,” he said. “We’re going to be loud, we’re going to make this a house of green. We’re invading!”

The Knights next play Sunday at 7:30 p.m. against the winner of the semi-finals. Radio coverage of that game can be found on 980 CFPL. For fans back in London, a watch party will be held at what’s being called “Knight’s Court” on Dundas Place, out front of Budweiser Gardens.