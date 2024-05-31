Menu

Share

Crime

Man charged with breaking into Winnipeg couple’s home

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 12:23 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg.
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg.
Winnipeg police say an intoxicated man was arrested Thursday evening after breaking into a Talbot Avenue home and trying to hide.

Officers were called to the scene around 5 p.m., initially due to a report of shots fired, although that was later determined to be the sound of the suspect smashing a window.

At the time of the break-in, a couple was at home, but managed to escape and call police from a safe distance.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The 23-year-old suspect was eventually coaxed out of the house and taken into custody.

He has been charged with break and enter with intent, and was released on an undertaking once he sobered up, police said.

Winnipeg man in custody in connection with months-long rash of break-ins
