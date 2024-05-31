Teen hospitalized after armed home invasion in north Winnipeg: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital Wednesday night after being assaulted during an armed home invasion, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called around 11 p.m. about the incident, which happened at a home on Aberdeen Avenue in the city’s North End.

According to police, the victim was inside with other occupants when a group of armed people busted in and fired shots before assaulting the teen and then fleeing the scene.

The victim had upper-body injuries caused by a weapon, police said, although no one was struck by the shots that were fired into the house. He was later upgraded to stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477),