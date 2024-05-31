Menu

Crime

Officers find stolen truck, motorcycles and trailers on property in Perth East

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 11:25 am
1 min read
Police say they recovered $100,000 in stolen goods during the raid. View image in full screen
Police say they recovered $100,000 in stolen goods during the raid. OPP
Ontario Provincial Police in Perth County say they seized trucks, motorcycles, trailers and a number of other vehicles when they raided a property in Perth East on Wednesday.

The investigation began with officers looking into a stolen trailer. Police say soon arrested two men in connection with the missing item before obtaining a search warrant for a property on Line 52.

When police conducted the raid, they found a wide variety of missing vehicles, including a tandem axle flatbed trailer, tandem axle dump trailer, 2011 Ford F250, 2018 Dodge Ram 1500, 2010 Kawasaki KX250 dirt bike, 2018 Argo XR5, 2018 Skidoo Rotax 850 snowmobile, Suzuki street bike, 2002 Suzuki G60 street bike and 2001 Suzuki XR1 street bike.

The raid also turned up an aluminum hydraulic dump bin, a Cargo Max trailer and four chainsaws, while police also seized a cellphone and methamphetamine valued at approximately $800.

In all, police estimated the value of the stolen goods to be around $100,000.

Two men, aged 47 and 42, from Perth East are facing a lengthy list of theft charges in connection with the case.

