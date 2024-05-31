Gas prices drop overnight to $1.88 a litre in Metro Vancouver, more savings to come

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers around Metro Vancouver are waking up to see a bit of reprieve at the pumps.

Gas prices dropped significantly overnight and are now sitting around 187.9 cents a litre at most stations around the region.

That is about a four-cent drop in average.

Petroleum expert Dan McTeague of Canadians for Affordable Energy credits the gas price drop to energy markets south of the border reacting to the lack of movement on interest rates.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

If drivers can hold off filling up on Friday, McTeague said even more savings are on the way.

“We’re going to see yet another decrease of three cents a litre for Saturday, so it might be a good idea to hold off,” he told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“You’ll be paying no more than $1.849 at most gas stations here in the Lower Mainland and Metro Vancouver.”

McTeague said that when compared with the same time last year, Friday’s prices show a saving of 16 cents a litre.