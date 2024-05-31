Menu

Share

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Gas prices drop overnight to $1.88 a litre in Metro Vancouver, more savings to come

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 11:24 am
1 min read
Petroleum expert Dan McTeague of Canadians for Affordable Energy credits the gas price drop to energy markets south of the border reacting to the lack of movement on interest rates.
Drivers around Metro Vancouver are waking up to see a bit of reprieve at the pumps.

Gas prices dropped significantly overnight and are now sitting around 187.9 cents a litre at most stations around the region.

That is about a four-cent drop in average.

Petroleum expert Dan McTeague of Canadians for Affordable Energy credits the gas price drop to energy markets south of the border reacting to the lack of movement on interest rates.

If drivers can hold off filling up on Friday, McTeague said even more savings are on the way.

“We’re going to see yet another decrease of three cents a litre for Saturday, so it might be a good idea to hold off,” he told Global News.

“You’ll be paying no more than $1.849 at most gas stations here in the Lower Mainland and Metro Vancouver.”

McTeague said that when compared with the same time last year, Friday’s prices show a saving of 16 cents a litre.

