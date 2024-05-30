Menu

Canada

Man rushed to hospital after being pulled from the Bow River

By Cam Green Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 7:39 pm
1 min read
A Calgary fire and rescue boat on the Bow River, May 30, 2024 View image in full screen
A Calgary fire and rescue boat on the Bow River, as first responders helped to remove a man from the water. May 30, 2024. Global News
A man is in critical condition in hospital after being pulled from the Bow River on Thursday afternoon.

Calgary police say around 3:45 p.m. they were called to an area along the river near the Crowchild Trail overpass in the city’s northwest for reports an unresponsive man was floating down the river.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Calgary Fire Department helped to remove the man from the water. He was then transported to hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

