Canada

Two arrested for firearms offences on James Smith Cree Nation: RCMP

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 6:36 pm
1 min read
Melfort RCMP said officers arrested two people after hearing reports of a man with a firearm on James Smith Cree Nation Tuesday afternoon. . View image in full screen
Melfort RCMP said officers arrested two people after hearing reports of a man with a firearm on James Smith Cree Nation Tuesday afternoon. . DD
Melfort RCMP said officers arrested two people after hearing reports of a man with a firearm on James Smith Cree Nation Tuesday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the community and tried to speak with the man but he ran away on foot and became aggressive.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police used a conducted energy weapon to help with the arrest and found a firearm at a nearby residence. A second man was also arrested.

28-year-old Philip Head from Kinistino is facing several firearms related charges and resisting a peace officer. He will appear in Melfort Provincial Court on June 3.

26-year-old Reno Sanderson from James Smith Cree Nation will be in Melfort Provincial Court on June 17 facing firearms and weapons related charges and failure to comply with release conditions.

