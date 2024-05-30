Surrey RCMP look to identify 2 armed suspects in robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators with Surrey RCMP have released images of two suspects and their getaway vehicle in an armed robbery case from last Friday

Global News covered the story and spoke with the business owner who was robbed.

He provided the same images as the police.

On May 24, a Surrey business owner was threatened at gunpoint by two masked men.

Global News will not be naming the business owner for safety reasons.

He said the two gunmen entered his store and threatened him to answer their “boss’ phone call.”

“The guy in the black hoodie and a black mask came to my office, he said, ‘Why are you not picking up my boss’ phone calls?’,” the owner told Global News.

“There was a call that came in half an hour ago. I didn’t pick it up, it was suspicious.”

The owner said the gunmen, who had an assault-style rifle, said his “boss” would be calling back again shortly, and that it was in the owner’s best interest to answer.

“They both had guns in their hands … They were pointing their guns at me.”

Police describe the first suspect as around six feet tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black trench coat, black gloves, black pants and running shoes.

During the crime, he was carrying a black long gun.

Police describe the second suspect as standing five-feet-11-inches tall, with a heavy build. He was wearing a grey Nike hoodie, black pants, black gloves, black shoes and was carrying a handgun.

The two suspects left the scene in a dark grey Dodge Charger.

“The investigation is ongoing and the investigative team is exploring a variety of potential motives as to why this crime occurred, Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha said.

“We believe someone within the community may recognize the individuals responsible for this crime.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.