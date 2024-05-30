One person sent to hospital in Winnipeg duplex fire

The cause of an early-morning blaze at an Alfred Avenue duplex that sent one person to hospital remains under investigation, Winnipeg firefighters say.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the scene just before 4 a.m. Thursday, and crews were able to get the fire under control within an hour.

Although the residents had managed to get out of the building before firefighters arrived, a number of people were assessed on-scene by paramedics, and one was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

People who were displaced by the fire were given help finding temporary accommodations by the city’s emergency social services team.

The WFPS said a search of the building led to the discovery of two cats, one of which was dead.