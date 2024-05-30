Lethbridge man dies after submerging vehicle in Old Man River

Send this page to someone via email

A collision that claimed the life of a 27-year-old man has prompted an investigation by police in Lethbridge, Alta.

Officers were called just before 8 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a vehicle that went off the road and into the Old Man River, north of the Highway 3 overpass, near the Tollestrup Construction gravel yard.

Firefighters and members of an emergency services dive team found one person dead inside the vehicle, police said.

“Following further investigation, including a review of CCTV footage, police determined a male entered a car in the parking lot and a short time later drove off the embankment after losing control of the vehicle on a gravel road,” Lethbridge Police said in a news release Thursday.

“The victim’s body will be transported to the Calgary Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine cause of death.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but noted the man’s identity will not be released.