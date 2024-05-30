Menu

Canada

Pro-Palestinian protesters at UQAM agree to dismantle encampment, say demands met

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2024 2:49 pm
1 min read
Quebec court grants partial injunction against UQAM encampment
RELATED - The Université du Québec à Montréal was granted a partial injunction against the pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus. A Quebec superior court judge did not order protesters to leave -- but the court is demanding they modify their camp in several ways. Global’s Dan Spector reports.
Pro-Palestinian protesters at Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) say they will dismantle their encampment by the end of next week after the university agreed to many of their demands.

One of the activist groups involved with the encampment said a resolution adopted by the university Wednesday is a “historic victory” after part of the university’s campus was occupied for nearly three weeks.

The resolution adopted unanimously during a special meeting of the school’s board of directors calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and condemns any attack on educational institutions in the Palestinian territories.

The university also pledges it will ensure it holds no direct investments in companies profiting from weapons manufacturing and will not enter academic agreements with other universities, including in Israel, that don’t respect international humanitarian law.

On Monday, Quebec Superior Court granted the university a partial injunction against the protesters who have set up about 40 tents in the inner courtyard of its science complex.

The judge ruled that safety measures needed to be put in place at the site, including prohibiting protesters from installing tents and other material within two metres of campus buildings.

Click to play video: 'McGill encampment: university holds graduation ceremonies off campus'
McGill encampment: university holds graduation ceremonies off campus
© 2024 The Canadian Press

