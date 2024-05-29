Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Montreal-based startup gets $850K to protect whales with AI

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2024 12:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Right whale entangled in Gulf of St. Lawrence'
Right whale entangled in Gulf of St. Lawrence
RELATED: While a North Atlantic right whale has been spotted in Canadian waters for the first time this season, it is entangled in fishing gear in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Heidi Petracek explains how rescuers are trying to free the whale, known as Shelagh, one of only 356 right whales left on Earth; and what's being done to protect them – May 15, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The federal Fisheries Department is giving $850,000 to a Montreal-based startup that has developed artificial intelligence technology to protect whales and other marine life from ship strikes.

Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier made the announcement Wednesday morning at the offices of Whale Seeker Inc.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Founded in 2018, the company brings together biologists, data scientists and software developers to monitor marine mammals through AI.

Whale Seeker says it has developed an AI tool that analyzes aerial images and can detect marine mammals 25 times faster than the human eye.

Trending Now

It says cargo ships can use the application to avoid collisions with whales, dolphins and porpoises, while the government can use it to determine whether fishing zones need to be closed.

In May 2023, UNESCO’s International Research Centre for Artificial Intelligence selected Whale Seeker’s technology as one of the world’s top 10 artificial intelligence projects for sustainable development.

Advertisement
More on Science and Tech
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices