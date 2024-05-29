Kitchener high school closed due to ‘threat of violence’

Send this page to someone via email

A Catholic high school in Kitchener will remain closed on Wednesday due to a “threat of violence.”

St. Mary’s High School issued a notice which says it “will be closed as we work closely with the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) to investigate a threat of violence made against our school.

“Please know that the safety and well-being of our students and staff are our utmost priority.”

The school says that the move is being made “to assure you that every possible measure is being taken to ensure everyone’s safety.”

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board told Global News in an email that the closure was done out of an abundance of caution.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to close the school for the day. Students are advised to review their current work and continue with their culminating activities at home.”

Waterloo police said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they will release more information as it becomes available.