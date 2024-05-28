Lethbridge dives into mosquito mitigation program

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Lethbridge’s mosquito mitigation program is underway, taking preventative steps to limit growth in the insect’s population this year.

The program does not handle adult mosquitos but instead proactively targets their larvae.

According to Todd Carter, mosquito technician for the City of Lethbridge, low to average mosquito numbers are expected in 2024, despite a much warmer, wetter start to spring than last year.

Carter says the recent rainfall in the area has resulted in more shallow, stagnant semi-permanent bodies of water in the area, and has also added to pre-existing low-lying bodies of water, which creates a thriving environment for mosquitoes, encouraging their larvae to hatch.

“Two or three days [after rainfall] we look for a seven-to-10-day window where we’ll find mosquito larvae and we treat them with a larvicide to try to keep those numbers down before they reach adulthood,” said Carter.

The mosquito mitigation program will run through the summer until the weather begins to cool in fall.